Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Player

The NBA family lost a giant of the game Tuesday with the passing of Hall of Famer Bob Lanier.

On Wednesday night, Magic Johnson took some time to reflect on his relationship with his late mentor and friend.

"I will sorely miss my good friend Bob Lanier who passed away on Tuesday," Magic tweeted. "Bob took an interest in my basketball career when I was at MSU & had a profound impact on me. He was always there as a sounding board & provided words of wisdom on, and off, the court. May he rest in peace!"

Lanier, an eight-time NBA All-Star, was a dominant lefty big man who spent the majority of his career with the Detroit Pistons and boxed with the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The Pistons drafted Lanier No. 1 overall in 1970, after leading St. Bonaventure to the Final Four.

From his second year on, the 6-11 center averaged a 20-point double-double for seven straight seasons and finished his career averaging 20 and 10.

One of the most well-regarded players to ever grace the court, Bob Lanier served as a global ambassador for the NBA following his playing career. And spent 30 years teaching the value's of basketball to children around the world.

The Pistons/Bucks center was perhaps best known for his size 22 Converse (well, depending who you ask).

But nevertheless, Lanier was a tremendous, tremendous player who still owns the Pistons franchise record for career PPG.

Lanier lived a wonderful basketball life. And while he may be gone, his achievements and more importantly the way he made people feel, will not be forgotten.