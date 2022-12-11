Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Earvin "Magic" Johnson attends the celebration of best-selling author of "Aiming High" Darren Prince with DuJour Media's Jason Binn and NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson on November 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for DuJour Media)

The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.

"RIP to Hall of Famer, 3X NBA Champion, and my guy Paul Silas. Paul made a huge contribution to the game of basketball and will be sorely missed! Cookie and I send our prayers and condolences to the entire Silas family," Magic wrote.

Magic Johnson was coming into his own in the NBA right as Silas was finishing his career with the Seattle SuperSonics. The two actually crossed paths in the 1980 Western Conference Finals in what were Silas' final games in the league.

Magic Johnson and the Lakers went on to win the NBA title that year, while Paul Silas retired and became head coach of the rival San Diego Clippers a few months later.

Silas' coaching career wound up being a mixed bag, though he did lead the Charlotte Hornets to the playoffs in four straight years. He went on to become the first NBA head coach that LeBron James had with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In 2017, Silas was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame for his standout career at Creighton.

Silas was truly a basketball legend.