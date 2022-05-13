Magic Johnson Reacts To James Harden's Game 6 Performance

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 25: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts to a play on the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter of the game at Target Center on February 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Half the basketball world has been criticizing James Harden after his dreadful Game 6 performance that led to the 76ers getting eliminated from the playoffs. Unfortunately for Harden, Magic Johnson has joined the fray.

Taking to Twitter last night, Magic admonished Harden for how few shots he took in the second half. It was a stark departure from Magic's generic praise for anyone and everyone.

"James Harden, in a close out game you can't have a performance like that; only take two shots and score no points in the second half?" Magic wrote.

Harden went 4-9 but was 3-7 from three. He finished the night with 11 points and nine assists in 43 minutes on the court.

The Philadelphia 76ers traded an arm and a leg to the Brooklyn Nets to bring James Harden into the fold. While they were clearly the winners of that trade, they only have Harden for one more season on his current deal.

If Philadelphia don't win an NBA title next year with Harden, it may go down as one of the most disappointing trades of the past few years.

In the interim, an offseason of uncertainty and nervousness likely awaits the 76ers. One has to wonder if frustration might boil over for all-world center Joel Embiid as well...

