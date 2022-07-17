Magic Johnson Reacts To LeBron's Appearance At The Drew League

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers acknowledges the crowd during the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

This past weekend saw Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James return to the famed pro-am Drew League for the first time in over a decade.

On Sunday, Lakers legend Magic Johnson praised LeBron for going to the Drew League in South Los Angeles in front of fans. He called it a great opportunity for fans to see LeBron that can't afford tickets to the Lakers.

"A big thank you to LeBron James for playing in the Drew League in South Los Angeles yesterday and giving all the young fans who can’t afford to go to a Lakers game and have never been to Crypto.com Arena an opportunity to see him play in person," Johnson tweeted.

"It’s so great they could touch and hi five him! What a once in a lifetime experience!" he added in a follow-up tweet.

LeBron's 42-point showing in a 104-102 win was his first public appearance on the basketball court since the end of the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Drew League has been around for 50 years and has featured superstars like Kevin Durant, James Harden, Chris Paul and the late-great Kobe Bryant.

Fans may have been hoping to see Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving there this year in expectation of a potential trade to the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. That didn't materialize.

It was still a great showing for LeBron at such an iconic event.

Will LeBron's appearance at the Drew League help grow it even bigger?