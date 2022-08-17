Magic Johnson Reacts To Longtime NBA Star's Tragic Loss

Grant Hill's family suffered a terrible loss earlier this week.

Hill, the legendary NBA star, lost his mother to Glioblastoma, which is a form of cancer that affects a person's brain and spinal cord. Janet Hill was married to former Dallas Cowboys star Calvin Hill, Grant's father.

NBA legend Magic Johnson saw the news on Tuesday evening and was quick to offer up his condolences to the family.

"Cookie and I send our love and prayers out to Calvin Hill, Grant Hill, and the entire Grant family after losing their beloved wife and mother!" Johnson tweeted.

The flags at Duke University have been lowered until Thursday after Hill was a trustee at the school for 15 years. She was also set to receive the Duke University Medals for Distinguished Meritorious Service later this year.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Hill's family and friends.