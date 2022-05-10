Look: Magic Johnson Reacts To What Jeanie Buss Said

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 25: Earvin 'Magic' Johnson (L) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar attend the MLB game between the Cincinnatti Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on July 25, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Sullivan/WireImage)

Jeanie Buss learned a tough lesson this last season. That lesson is spending big money doesn't automatically translate to winning championships.

“I’m growing impatient just because we had the fourth-highest payroll in the league. … When you spend that kind of money on the luxury tax, you expect to go deep into the playoffs,” Buss told the Los Angeles Times. “So, yeah, it was gut-wrenching for me to go out on a limb like that and not get the results that we were looking for. … I’m not happy, I’m not satisfied.”

She's not wrong. The Lakers should never be as big a disaster they were this last season, especially with players like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook running the show.

Magic Johnson reacted to Buss's comments on Twitter this afternoon.

"My sister and Lakers owner @JeanieBuss was sincere, honest, and direct with her feelings about last season in a new LA Times article. She wants, and expects, things to change for the Lakers next season and Jeanie is the sole decision maker for the Laker organization."

The Lakers have some work to do this offseason.

The top priority is figuring out what to do with Westbrook. It may even be worth exploring a trade involving Anthony Davis.

Whatever the Lakers do, they have to get younger, faster and better shooting the deep ball ahead of the 2022-23 season.