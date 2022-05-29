Magic Johnson Reportedly Had 1 Preference For Lakers Coach

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Earvin "Magic" Johnson attends the celebration of best-selling author of "Aiming High" Darren Prince with DuJour Media's Jason Binn and NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson on November 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for DuJour Media)

Lakers legend Magic Johnson reportedly only had one ask when it comes to who the team hired as its next coach.

Per longtime NBA reporter David Aldridge, "Magic Johnson told me earlier this week that he wanted the Lakers to hire an ex-player to be L.A.’s next coach. Seems like the decision-makers agreed."

Adding, "[Darvin Ham's] been a great assistant to Mike Budenholzer in Atlanta & Milwaukee, and is more than ready for his first head coaching gig."

Magic hasn't been with the Lakers organization since abruptly resigning back in 2019. But, the Hall of Fame point guard still has pull in Los Angeles, especially with owner Jeanie Buss.

Earlier this year, Johnson voiced his frustrations with how LeBron James and the Lakers botched getting DeMar Derozan.

And he's been very critical of Russell Westbrook's play.

But now, with a new coach and an offseason to try and retool, Magic and the LA faithful are hopeful that the Lakers can get things turned around for next season as King James enters year 20.