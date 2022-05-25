Magic Johnson Reportedly Makes Decision On Future At ESPN

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Earvin "Magic" Johnson attends the celebration of best-selling author of "Aiming High" Darren Prince with DuJour Media's Jason Binn and NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson on November 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for DuJour Media)

ESPN added NBA icon Magic Johnson to their broadcast team back in October, but has rarely appeared on the network since. Today, he reportedly made a decision on his future at The Worldwide Leader in Sports.

According to the New York Post, Magic has decided to leave ESPN after making just one appearance on NBA Countdown this year. Per ESPN's head of NBA and studio production Dave Roberts, scheduling conflicts and prior business commitments have limited Magic's ability to join them.

“There have been unexpected scheduling conflicts as Magic continues to expand his business commitments,” Roberts said. “While our new ‘NBA Countdown’ team has been exceptional this season, we have a great relationship with Magic and the door is always open to work together.”

Magic was expected to be a frequent guest on ESPN's NBA Countdown pregame show through the regular season and the playoffs when the announcement was made in the fall. He wound up doing just one edition of NBA Countdown in March.

Given the incredible number of business ventures that Magic Johnson has throughout the world, it probably shouldn't a surprise that his "tenure" at ESPN was so sporadic.

Between his sports franchise ownership, numerous businesses, political and social activism and other responsibilities, ESPN would have taken a pretty big chunk of time out of his work in those fields.

But as Dave Roberts said, ESPN will keep its doors open to Magic in the future.

We haven't seen the last of Magic Johnson on ESPN.