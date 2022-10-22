Magic Johnson Reportedly Wants To Buy Into 1 NFL Team

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 16: Magic Johnson speaks to the crowd before the 69th NBA All-Star Game at the United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

NBA legend Magic Johnson has spared no expense in adding several sports franchises to his portfolio. But there's one NFL team that he would like to add.

According to Semafor, Johnson is interested in buying a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. To that end, the NBA legend is already in talks with investors to obtain a minority share in the franchise from principal owner Mark Davis.

Per the report, the Raiders have previously received bids on the club but turned them down. However, their most recent bid reportedly put the team valuation at a whopping $6.3 billion - which would make it the most expensive franchise ever purchased if bought in full.

That isn't to say Magic Johnson doesn't have the money to buy a significant slice of the team. He and his Guggenheim Partners have certainly shown that they have the means to get it done.

Magic Johnson's foray into sports team ownership began in 2012 when he joined in the bid for the Los Angeles Dodgers. At the time, Johnson and his group paid around $2 billion for the iconic MLB franchise.

Since then, Johnson has added the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks and Major League Soccer's Los Angeles Football Club to his portfolio. He briefly owned the minor league baseball team the Dayton Dragons before selling his stake in the team.

Johnson has always publicly stated that his ultimate goal is to buy an NBA franchise - preferably the Los Angeles Lakers.

But NFL ownership would be an incredible opportunity for Johnson regardless.

Will he succeed in his alleged quest to become an NFL owner?