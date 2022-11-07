Magic Johnson Reveals His Endorsement For Governor

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Earvin "Magic" Johnson attends the celebration of best-selling author of "Aiming High" Darren Prince with DuJour Media's Jason Binn and NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson on November 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for DuJour Media)

Legendary NBA star and Michigan native Magic Johnson has revealed his endorsement for the governor race in his home state.

Johnson took to social media on Monday to voice his support for one candidate ahead of the election on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend and former Michigan State star is going with Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer is currently serving as the 49th governor of Michigan. She's going up against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon.

"I hope that Governor Gretchen Whitmer gets another four years as Governor of Michigan!" Johnson announced on Monday evening.

Unsurprisingly, many of Johnson's fans are split on his political opinion.

That's expected, considering Tuesday's election in Michigan is expected to be a close-contested one.

We'll find out later this week if Johnson's pick for the Governor of Michigan is the victorious one.