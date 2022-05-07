Magic Johnson Reveals His "Hope" For LeBron's Future: Fans React

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 25: Earvin 'Magic' Johnson (L) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar attend the MLB game between the Cincinnatti Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on July 25, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Sullivan/WireImage)

Magic Johnson doesn't want LeBron James leaving Los Angeles anytime soon.

"I hope he's a Laker for a long time," Johnson told TMZ when asked what the Lakers should do with James. "I hope so."

This seems sort of obvious - of course the Lakers shouldn't trade LeBron.

However, there is a small portion of the fan base who'd be open to it. After all, the Lakers are a mess and are eying down an inevitable multi-year rebuild.

But trading LeBron James would probably be a massive mistake. At the very least, he's going to sell plenty of tickets.

"Duh . They trying to sell tickets and win if they not gone win they at least need to sell tickets lol," one fan said.

"bold strategy," another commented.

The Lakers have become a bit of a laughingstock this season, particularly because of how the season ended for them. But it's still worth pointing out they were never really healthy.

We saw what LeBron and Anthony Davis were capable of when both were healthy in the Orlando bubble. Let's not pretend that was that long ago.

The keys for the Lakers this offseason are getting healthy, finding creative ways to improve the roster and finding the right head coach.

Los Angeles' front office fired Frank Vogel at season's end. The Lakers will no doubt try and make a splash with their next hire.

Phil Jackson is reportedly assisting the team's front office in its search.

"I don't think Phil [Jackson] is gonna coach again, but he's helping them look for a coach so that's good," Johnson added. "He's going to do what Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka need."