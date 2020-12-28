Magic Johnson Reveals His Pick For The NFL MVP Award

The National Football League is nearly 16 full weeks into its 2020 regular season.

Only one game remains on the Week 16 slate. The Buffalo Bills are set to take on the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football to wrap up the week.

The Green Bay Packers and the Tennessee Titans wrapped things up on Sunday. The Packers blew out the Titans, 40-14, on Sunday Night Football. Aaron Rodgers put on quite a show in the snow, throwing for 231 yards and four touchdowns on 21 of 25 passing.

Rodgers is among the contenders for the NFL’s MVP award. With the win on Sunday night, the Packers improved to 12-3 on the season.

Former NBA star turned business mogul Magic Johnson has revealed his pick for the MVP award. He said he would go with Rodgers.

“I think Aaron Rodgers is going to win MVP this year because he and the Packers have been dominate all season from start to finish, plus Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs haven’t played great the last three or four games,” the former Lakers great tweeted.

The Chiefs are 13-1, but they haven’t played great football as of late.

Mahomes and Rodgers are probably the two frontrunners for the MVP heading into Week 17. It could end up being a pretty close vote this year.