Magic Johnson’s Reaction To Bucks Win Over Nets Is Going Viral

NBA legend Magic Johnson gave the basketball world another one of his famous “obvious” tweets on Friday afternoon.

Almost a full day after the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Brooklyn Nets 86-83 in Game 3, the former Lakers superstar/president revealed his not-so-scathing take on the matchup.

“The Milwaukee Bucks were led by their two stars last night, Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo, in their win over the Brooklyn Nets 86-83,” Magic wrote.

The Milwaukee Bucks were led by their two stars last night, Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo, in their win over the Brooklyn Nets 86-83. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 11, 2021

Over the past couple years, NBA Twitter has become well acquainted with Magic’s social media flare (or lack thereof). But, among a slew of obvious takes from the 61-year-old today, this one certainly took the cake.

The message has received plenty of ironic retweets and comments about its obvious nature. Some even questioned whether or not Magic’s tweets are becoming some sort of comedic bit.

To be fair though, Magic isn’t at all wrong.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton did carry the Bucks to victory last night — combining for 68 points on the evening. Middleton dropped a game-high 35 points and 15 rebounds on 48% shooting from the field and Giannis chipped in with 33 points and 14 rebounds of his own.

Pulling the Nets’ series lead to 2-1, the Bucks now have a golden opportunity to tie up the series at home on Sunday afternoon.