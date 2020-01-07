Major Changes Could Be Coming For ESPN’s Monday Night Football

ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcasts are done for the 2019 season. They could look very different when the 2020 season rolls around.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, ESPN is moving on from veteran MNF producer Jay Rothman. There could also be changes in the broadcast booth.

It is there where ESPN’s Monday night product has drawn its largest share of criticism. The tandem of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland just hasn’t meshed well, with McFarland in particular struggling in his role as game analyst.

Marchand reports that the Worldwide Leader could make a run at CBS’ Tony Romo.

Meanwhile, ESPN/ABC hope to add a Super Bowl in the upcoming round of new NFL TV deals, and having Romo as its lead analyst is viewed as helpful. The money ESPN might offer could get crazy, with six years and $10 million-plus seemingly possible. CBS remains the favorite to retain Romo, but it has barely any leverage and will be forced to pay a number its executives found unimaginable a year ago. Romo is making a little more than $3 million this year in the final season of what is essentially his rookie broadcast deal.

Romo and Jim Nantz are arguably the premier NFL broadcasting team right now. Undoubtedly CBS wants to keep them together.

If ESPN is able to lure Romo away, it will be interesting to see if the network ultimately pairs him with Tessitore or elects to use a different play-by-play announcer.