Major Changes Expected To Be Coming To Big Ten Conference

Big changes could be coming to the Big Ten Conference this year as new NCAA rules could give them an opportunity to improve a few things.

Per Michigan State sports insider Matt Charboneau, Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller indicated that realignment is "being discussed." Haller also said that "changes are coming" to the conference in the coming year.

Most people believe that the "changes" include the elimination of divisions in football. The Big Ten first introduced divisions and a conference championship game in 2011.

But over the years, the divisions have often been seen as a detriment to showing the strength of the conference. Thanks to new NCAA rules that allow conferences greater leeway over how they make divisions, the Big Ten might just do away with them altogether.

For now though, realignment of the divisions might be the first step.

Judging by some of the replies here, it's pretty clear that the divisions aren't popular with fans. Some are advocating for their immediate removal ahead of this season.

"Hopefully asap, time to do away with divisions," one user replied.

"I would love MSU to be in a division opposite Michigan and Ohio State, perhaps with Penn State or maybe no divisions at all. I still would protect those three rivalries in any kind of adjusted schedule," wrote another.

But realignment is pretty popular too:

"Personally I support realignment more than scrapping divisions. Yes, OSU makes the champ game almost every year, but if you scrap divisions they're making it every year lol. Protect the rivalries, and swap a UM/MSU for a ILL/NEB and i'm satisfied."

What changes do you expect to see from the Big Ten this year?