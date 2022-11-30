Major College Basketball Upset Is Brewing

WACO, TX - NOVEMBER 12: A general view of the Ferrell Center during a mens basketball game between the Baylor Bears and the South Carolina Gamecocks on November 12, 2013 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The No. 6 Baylor Bears are on major upset alert.

Baylor came into Fiserv Forum as 6-point favorites over home-team Marquette on Tuesday night. But at halftime, the top-10 squad trailed by a whopping 26 points.

The two teams went into the half with a 51-25 score in favor of the Golden Eagles.

The lopsided score ultimately boils down to turnover issues for the visiting Bears. Early in the second half, Scott Drew's typically-disciplined squad has 15 give-aways. Baylor just can't seem to hold onto the ball.

This turnover margin is nothing new for Marquette. In their last win over Chicago State, the Golden Eagles forced 20 turnovers and notched 35 fast-break points.

With 15 minutes remaining in the second half, Marquette leads Baylor 67-41.