Major College Football Program Committed Transfer Violation

The Tennessee football program is in some big trouble.

According to the Knoxville News-Sentinel, the program committed a transfer violation when a player tried to see if the program was interested in him before he entered the portal.

Sparks is reporting that an assistant coach on Josh Heupel's staff committed the violation by talking and texting with the high school coach of this player. The player didn't commit to Tennessee, but that doesn't matter.

It happened after the 2021 season and is being considered a Level III violation.

This violation is just the cherry on top of the ongoing NCAA investigation into the program when Jeremy Pruitt was the head coach.

It remains to be seen what punishment the NCAA gives up for this latest violation and the investigation into what happened during the Pruitt era.