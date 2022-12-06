Major College Football Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment

KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 20: General view of the interior of Neyland Stadium before the game between the Florida Gators and the Tennessee Volunteers on September 20, 2008 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

A college football stadium could be in danger of losing its ability to sell alcohol at home games next season.

According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season.

The issue stems from three instances of underage alcohol sales and the behavior of fans.

Here's more from USA Today:

The stakes in the dispute are high. The city is seeking at minimum to suspend beer sales for three home games in the 2023 season, with the possibility of revoking Aramark's license entirely. Hearing officer and attorney Loretta Cravens will decide Dec. 19 whether Aramark has a case to strike portions of the city's original complaint, filed in response to three underage alcohol sales at the stadium this season. She will decide then to either set a final hearing to decide whether Aramark's permits should be suspended or revoked − or if no action is necessary.

Losing alcohol sales for three games would be a significant hit to the stadium's wallet.

Will alcohol sales be banned?