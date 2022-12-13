Major College Quarterback Plans 2 Big Transfer Visits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - AUGUST 30: A general view of Scott Stadium taken during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Southern California Trojans at Scott Stadium on August 30, 2008 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

One of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal is reportedly taking two important visits in the near future.

Longtime Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong announced his plans to transfer following the 2022 season. He's already lined up visits to a Big Ten and Big 12 power.

According to a report from On3 Sports, Armstrong will visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Wisconsin Badgers this offseason.

"Virginia QB transfer Brennan Armstrong plans to visit Oklahoma State and Wisconsin," insider Matt Zenitz said.

Armstrong and the Cavaliers offense took a significant step back this season. He was one of the best quarterbacks in college football during the 2021 season, racking up over 400 passing yards per game.

He ended the 2021 campaign with 31 passing touchdowns, nine rushing scores and just 10 interceptions. Unfortunately, injuries and other factors led to a major regression this year.

He racked up just 2,210 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns with 12 interceptions this year.