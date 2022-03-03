The Spun

Major Conference Tournament Upset: College Basketball World Reacts

Major upset in the Big South Conference Tournament.CHARLOTTE, NC - MARCH 02: Deontaye Buskey (4) of the Charleston Southern Buccaneers shoots a three pointer over Martin Kawa (4) of the North Carolina-Asheville Bulldogs during the Big South Tournament between the North Carolina-Asheville Bulldogs and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on March 2, 2022, at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Big South Conference tipped off its college basketball postseason with a thriller on Wednesday evening.

In just the first-round of tournament action, the No. 5 seeded UNC-Asheville Bulldogs faced off against the No. 12 seeded Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

Heading into today’s contest in Charlotte, the Bulldogs were double-digit favorites over their opponent that finished dead last in the conference. Charleston Southern went 1-15 in conference play and 5-23 overall through the 2021-22 regular season.

Despite trailing by double digits in the second half, the Buccaneers stormed back to claim a 79-78 victory that came on a shocking last-second tip-in.

Fans from around the college basketball world took to Twitter to react to this incredible upset.

“1-15 in conference play this season. Down 10 basically all game. College basketball is the best,” one wrote.

“First major upset of the Conference Tourney Season! Charleston Southern shocks a talented UNA team at the buzzer. Charleston Southern won 1 game all year in the Big South does that matter? Not in March. #madness,” another added.

“How could anyone not love March Madness?” another asked.

With today’s upset, Charleston Southern will face off against No. 4 USC Upstate in the quarterfinals on Friday.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.