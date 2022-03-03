The Big South Conference tipped off its college basketball postseason with a thriller on Wednesday evening.
In just the first-round of tournament action, the No. 5 seeded UNC-Asheville Bulldogs faced off against the No. 12 seeded Charleston Southern Buccaneers.
Heading into today’s contest in Charlotte, the Bulldogs were double-digit favorites over their opponent that finished dead last in the conference. Charleston Southern went 1-15 in conference play and 5-23 overall through the 2021-22 regular season.
Despite trailing by double digits in the second half, the Buccaneers stormed back to claim a 79-78 victory that came on a shocking last-second tip-in.
ONIONS!!!
#12 seeded Charleston Southern upsets #5 UNC Asheville with a put back at the buzzer!
This is what March is all about.
The Bucs will face #4 USC Upstate on Friday. pic.twitter.com/y5laGfFyzg
— Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) March 2, 2022
Fans from around the college basketball world took to Twitter to react to this incredible upset.
“1-15 in conference play this season. Down 10 basically all game. College basketball is the best,” one wrote.
“First major upset of the Conference Tourney Season! Charleston Southern shocks a talented UNA team at the buzzer. Charleston Southern won 1 game all year in the Big South does that matter? Not in March. #madness,” another added.
“How could anyone not love March Madness?” another asked.
With today’s upset, Charleston Southern will face off against No. 4 USC Upstate in the quarterfinals on Friday.