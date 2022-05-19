Major Head Coach 'Speechless' Over Nick Saban Drama

Like many others, Jimbo Fisher's press conference stunned Lane Kiffin.

The Texas A&M head coach went nuclear on Nick Saban, who accused Fisher's programs of paying all of its recruits. During Thursday's fiery media session, Fisher called Saban a narcissist, said their relationship is "done," and encouraged reporters to "dig into his past."

While most college football coaches will likely sidestep the controversy, Kiffin is the type of instigator who could savor the drama. However, the Ole Miss head coach had no idea how to respond.

Kiffin told The Athletic's Bruce Feldman that Fisher's conference left him "speechless for the first time in my life."

"(I kept saying) 'this can’t really be happening.' I still haven’t moved from my seat," Kiffin said. Should have been on pay-per-view."

He also told the SEC Network's Tony Barnhart that "I can't believe what I just watched."

Kiffin might be at a loss for words, but that hasn't stopped him from stirring the pot.

His Twitter timeline is full of references to the unexpected conflict, including one where he's getting his popcorn ready for the October 8 matchup between the Aggies and Crimson Tide.

Saban isn't the only SEC coach to accuse Texas A&M of buying new players. Earlier this year, Kiffin joked about the Aggies setting off "a luxury tax with how much they paid for their signing class."

Kiffin may be speechless now, but he probably won't stay that way for long.