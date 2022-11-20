Major Lane Kiffin Rumor Floated Amid Ole Miss Blowout Loss

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

After last weekend's heartbreaking loss to Alabama, Lane Kiffin's team let go of the rope this Saturday against Arkansas.

Ole Miss finds itself down 42-6 with good chunk of the second half still left to play, and many are beginning to speculate that Kiffin is already looking for his next job.

"You gotta feel bad for Lane Kiffin. It’s hard to put together a game plan while building a coaching staff and shopping for a house in Auburn," Brandon Walker tweeted.

Others joined in on the fun.

"The way they are playing and Ole Miss’s bad luck with Auburn makes me wonder more and more if this very well could be a possibility," a fan said.

"Lot of irons in the [fire]," another user replied.

"100%."

"Once Lane leaves for Auburn which we all know is going to happen (watch out Saban) do you think Ole Miss will go after Guz Malzahn?" another asked

Kiffin has said he's committed to the Rebels program, but we've heard that from others before.