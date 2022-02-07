The Spun

Major League Baseball Has Stopped Testing Players For Steroids

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred looks on before Game 1 of the 2021 World Series.HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 26: Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred looks on prior to Game One of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

For the first time in nearly two decades, the Major League Baseball has stopped testing players for steroids. At least for now.

The move is due to the expiration of the MLB‘s drug agreement amid its lockout.

Per the Associated Press, “The halt in testing is a casualty of the sport’s lockout that started Dec. 2 and a provision in the joint drug agreement between MLB and the players’ association that states ‘the termination date and time of the program shall be 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1, 2021.'”

On Monday, Travis Tygart, CEO of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency was quoted as saying, “It should be a major concern to all those who value fair play.”

“If it’s just a simple matter of agreeing to it, you would have hoped they would have been able to get that figured out,” Tygart said of Major League Baseball.

“So that when the game does restart, you don’t have questions hanging over individual players based on size, speed, batting percentage, home run numbers, whatever it may be, that people are going to call into question again.”

Major League Baseball started its drug testing program with survey testing in 2003. Over time it has evolved to try to keep up with different performance enhancing drugs, starting with urine testing for PEDs (with penalty) in 2004. Followed by banned amphetamine testing in 2006, and HGH in 2012.

