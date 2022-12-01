Major League Baseball Reacts To Death Of Legendary Pitcher

(Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry passed away on Thursday. He was 84 years old.

Perry died of natural causes early this morning, per AP News.

Perry was the first player in baseball history to win a Cy Young award in both leagues, claiming the title with Cleveland in 1972 and San Diego in 1978.

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to the loss of a legend.

"RIP...a true icon of the game," one fan wrote.

"Baseball lost a legend today. The original spitballer and overall trickster," another added.

"One of my favorites. Colorful character back when the game was fun. Unabashed in his love of the spit ball. Rest in peace legend," another said.

Several MLB teams and former players paid tribute to Perry on social media:

Perry pitched for eight teams from 1962 to 1983. He notched five All-Star selections and was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of the 1991 class.

Perry was a master of the spitball and wrote a book about the legendary pitch type called “Me and the Spitter.”

Our thoughts and condolences are with the Perry family through this difficult time.