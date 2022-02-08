Major League Baseball Releases Statement On Trevor Bauer

Last season, the Dodgers were counting on Trevor Bauer to be a part of their one-two pitching punch on the mound. However, the veteran ace missed a good amount of the season in the midst of a sexual assault investigation.
It’s been months since we’ve heard anything about the investigation – until now. The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office has decided Bauer will not face any criminal charges.
So Los Angeles County has ended its investigation, but Major League Baseball’s is still ongoing.
MLB announced as much on Tuesday afternoon.
“MLB statement on Bauer: ‘MLB’s investigation is ongoing and we will comment further at the appropriate time.'”
MLB statement on Bauer: "MLB's investigation is ongoing and we will comment further at the appropriate time."
— Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) February 8, 2022
It’s entirely plausible Major League Baseball winds up suspending Trevor Bauer. It’s unlikely any decision is made in the midst of a lockout. In other words, MLB has a bigger issue currently on its hands.
If he’s allowed to return to the mound ahead of the 2022 season, Bauer will return to the Dodgers. He’s set to make $32 million in 2022 and another $32 million in 2023.