Major League Baseball Releases Statement On Trevor Bauer

Last season, the Dodgers were counting on Trevor Bauer to be a part of their one-two pitching punch on the mound. However, the veteran ace missed a good amount of the season in the midst of a sexual assault investigation.

It’s been months since we’ve heard anything about the investigation – until now. The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office has decided Bauer will not face any criminal charges.

So Los Angeles County has ended its investigation, but Major League Baseball’s is still ongoing.

MLB announced as much on Tuesday afternoon.