Major League Baseball Updates Decision On Trevor Bauer

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Trevor Bauer will continue his hiatus from the team amid recent sexual assault allegations.

According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the MLB and MLBPA have agreed to extend Bauer’s administrative leave by nearly two weeks through July 27. The 2020 Cy Young award winner was first placed on administrative leave on July 2 after the allegations initially surfaced. Following his first seven-day suspension, the league extended the sanctions for another seven-day period.

Because Bauer denied allegations that he sexually assaulted the woman, he’s been placed under administrative leave instead of an unpaid suspension. While on administrative leave, Bauer is still receiving about $1.5 million per week from the Dodgers’ organization as the investigation unfolds.

The allegations are under investigation by both the MLB and the Pasadena Police Department.

Bauer, 30, is currently under a temporary restraining order from the woman who claims to have been raped and assaulted by him earlier this year. According to reports from Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang of The Athletic, the sexual encounter, which initially began as consensual, allegedly quickly turned violent as the pitcher allegedly punched and and strangled the woman. The restraining order featured some disturbing photos of the 27-year-old woman’s battered face after the incident.

“I agreed to have consensual sex; however, I did not agree or consent to what he did next,” the woman said. “I did not agree to be sexually assaulted.”

After he was placed on administrative leave, several of Bauer’s Dodgers teammates reportedly unfollowed him on Instagram. While no one in the LA organization has taken a strong stance against him yet, the team is moving forward.

“I think we’re going to move forward with the guys we have,” Dodgers All Star Max Muncy said, per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. “It’s tough. I don’t want to comment on his situation. We have a lot of depth. We can fill in with pieces.”

Bauer’s first court hearing is scheduled for July 23.