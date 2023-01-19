Major League Soccer Star Dies In Accident At 25

CHARLOTTE, NC - JUNE 30: Anton Walkes (5) of Charlotte FC brings the ball closer to the goal during a soccer match between the Charlotte FC and the Austin FC on Jun 30, 2022, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The American soccer world is in mourning today following the sudden, tragic passing of Charlotte FC star Anton Walkes. He was 25 years old.

According to Mirror, Walkes lost his life in a boating accident yesterday afternoon in Miami. He was initially found unconscious at the scene when two boats collided and was given CPR by Miami Fire Rescue.

In a statement, Charlotte FC and his former clubs Atlanta United and Portsmouth FC offered their condolences.

"We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning. May he rest in peace," Charlotte FC said in a statement.

"Everyone at Portsmouth Football Club is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Anton Walkes. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time," Portsmouth FC said in their statement.

Anton Walkes was born in England and began his youth career with Tottenham Hotspur, earning promotion to their senior team as a teenager during the 2016-17 EFL Cup against Gillingham. In 2017, he was loaned out to Atlanta United in MLS, where he would play in 21 games and score two goals.

Walkes spent the next 2.5 years at Portsmouth, appearing in 66 games and scoring three goals, before signing a permanent deal with Atlanta in 2020. He joined Charlotte FC for their debut season in 2022 after being the 2nd overall pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft.

Our hearts go out to Anton Walkes' family and loved ones. Rest in peace.