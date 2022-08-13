Major NBA Opening Night Game Reportedly Scheduled

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 27: A ball sits courtside during the game between the New York Knicks and the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden on March 27, 2013 in New York City. The Knicks defeated the Grizzlies 108-101. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The NBA is reportedly looking to start the 2022-2023 season off with a banger.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Adam Silver and Co. have scheduled a Lakers-Warriors opening night game/ring ceremony on TNT October 18.

The matchup features a ton of star power between the Warriors Big 3 and LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook (if he's still there). Not to mention, the debut of Lakers head coach Darvin Ham.

Golden State and LA also got things started last year when the Dubs picked up a 121-114 road win at what used to be the Staples Center.

With a reworked roster and better injury luck, the Lakers should be able to at least get back into the playoff mix after an extremely disappointing year in 2021.

Still though, the Lakers and Warriors are two of the NBA's most popular teams and should serve as a great start to another exciting year basketball.