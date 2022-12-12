Major Snowstorm Projected For Week 15 NFL Game

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills signals for a first down during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

It's not an NFL season if we don't get at least one big snow game.

That could change next Saturday night when the Miami Dolphins visit Orchard park to take on the Buffalo Bills.

According to ProFootballTalk, at least one forecast is going for up to half a foot of snow as Buffalo could be getting some lake-effect snow.

If that forecast comes to fruition, it means it'll likely be a low-scoring contest with a lot of smash-mouth football. It plays to the Bills' advantage, especially since they're more used to playing in cold weather.

The Bills will be looking to even up the season series and in turn, have the AFC East all but locked up heading into Christmas. They're already up by two games with a chance to make it three with a win on Saturday.

They'll also look to keep that top spot in the AFC as they have the tiebreaker over the Kansas City Chiefs right now.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.