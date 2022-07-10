Major Sponsor 'Pauses' Partnership With 2 LIV Golfers

NORTH PLAINS, OREGON - JUNE 29: A detailed view of a flag with LIV Golf logo is seen during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Portland at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club on June 29, 2022 in North Plains, Oregon. (Photo by Jamie Squire/LIV Golf/via Getty Images) Jamie Squire/LIV Golf/Getty Images

A pair of golfers in the LIV Golf Series will reportedly be down a major sponsorship going forward.

Over the weekend, Mastercard senior VP of communications Seth Eisen confirmed that the brand has paused its relationship with Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell, citing "uncertainties around their standing."

We have paused the activation of our relationship with Ian and Graeme, recognizing the uncertainties around their standing with the PGA Tour.

Mastercard did not make any further comment regarding how long the suspension of the partnership will be, or if it will be permanent. Poulter has been involved with the company dating back to 2009, and McDowell since 2011.

Mastercard is just the latest brand to halt its partnership with LIV participants.

Rocket Mortgage recently suspended its sponsorship with eight-time PGA winner Bryson DeChambeau, and Phil Mickelson lost WorkDay, KPMG and Amstel when he made the jump to LIV.