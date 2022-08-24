Major Sports Video Game Making Female Athlete History

The EA Sports NHL game is going to have a different kind of cover when it releases later this year.

EA Sports announced on Wednesday morning that Anaheim Ducks star forward Trevor Zegras and Team Canada forward Sarah Nurse will be on the cover for NHL 23. It's the first time that a female athlete will be on the cover for the game.

The full game reveal is expected to be released on Thursday.

Nurse won a Gold Medal for Team Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Canada took down the United States, 3-2, in that gold medal game.

The contest averaged 3.54 million viewers, which was more than any NHL game at that point in the season, per NESN.

Zegras finished the 2021-22 season with 23 goals and 61 points in 75 games.

NHL 23 is set to be released on Oct. 14.