Major Suspensions Likely Coming For Prominent NASCAR Team

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 08: A general view of pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 08, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

There are going to be some big-time suspensions coming for another NASCAR team due to this new tire rule.

Chris Buescher lost his bumper tire during Sunday's race, which means that his crew chief and two other team members will be suspended for the next four races.

This is something that's happened a lot across NASCAR this year.

Back in March, Bubba Wallace lost a wheel at the Circuit of the America's race. His crew chief and two other team members ended up being suspended for the next four races.

It also impacted Kyle Larson a couple of weeks ago. Larson's crew chief Cliff Daniels, front changer Donnie Tasser, and jackman Brandon Johnson are currently still serving their suspensions after Larson's tire came off during the race in Sonoma.

The penalty has always seemed a bit steep to some but that's due to how fast the wheel can go once it flies off. Who knows what it will run into or if it will cause another wreck?

The next Cup Series race on the schedule will take place on Jul. 3 from Wisconsin.