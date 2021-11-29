Malachi Nelson, 5-Star Quarterback, Announces Decommitment

Lincoln Riley landed the USC Trojans job on Sunday afternoon and he could have a five-star quarterback commitment on the way, too.

Sunday night, Malachi Nelson, a five-star quarterback in the 2023 class, announced his decision on social media.

Nelson, the No. 2 quarterback in the 2023 class, announced that he has de-committed from the University of Oklahoma.

Riley is expected to load up on Southern California recruits now that he’s at USC.

“I am truly excited to come to USC and join the Trojan Family as its new head football coach,” Riley said in a statement. “USC has an unparalleled football tradition with tremendous resources and facilities, and the administration has made a deep commitment to winning. I look forward to honoring that successful tradition and building on it. The pieces are in place for us to build the program back to where it should be and the fans expect it to be. We will work hard to develop a physical football team that is dominant on both lines of scrimmage, and has a dynamic balanced offense and a stout aggressive defense.

“I want to thank the administration, coaches and players at Oklahoma for five incredible years as their head coach. We accomplished some great things there and I will always cherish my time as a Sooner.”

Nelson is not the first Oklahoma recruit to announce his de-commitment on Sunday and he likely won’t be the last, either.