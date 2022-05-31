Malcolm Jenkins Reveals What Upset Him After Super Bowl Win

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 24: Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field on November 24, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Seahawks defeated the Eagles 17-9. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Former Eagles/Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins enjoyed plenty of success over the course of his 13 years in the NFL.

But its after one of his proudest moments that the three-time Pro Bowler was upset.

Explaining on Kevin Hart's "Cold As Balls" that after winning the Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2017, he wasn't allowed to step to the podium.

I just remember I was upset because, you know, I’m captain of the team, we came on this long-ass journey, win the Super Bowl, I’m thinking, ‘Hey, I’m about to get on the stage and get my moment.’ Give me the trophy, let me hold it up, get all my pictures ... I walk to the stairs. Security puts his arm out. I can’t go on stage? No, I can’t. So I go back with the rest of my teammates. Zach Ertz and Nick Foles and them are on stage.

A drunken Kevin Hart famously attempted to get on the stage as well, but it didn't happen.

Jenkins went on to share that he's not that bitter, because he eventually got his photos and everything with the trophy.

But, it definitely peeled back the curtain on the handling of the postgame Super Bowl presentation.