Malik Willis Asked About His Relationship With Ryan Tannehill

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 10: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans warms up before their AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Nissan Stadium on January 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Ravens defeated the Titans 20-13. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

A lot has been made about the relationship between Tennessee Titans quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis. But while Tannehill has made it clear where he stands, we haven't heard much from Willis on the matter.

In a recent interview, Willis brushed off the notion that there's any bad blood between him Tannehill. He said that there was "never anything negative" and that he and Tannehill are on good terms.

"We chopped it up. It was never anything negative,” Willis said, via NBC Sports. “Ryan is a good dude… Everything is cool, man.”

Willis even revealed that Tannehill invited him and the other skill position players over to his house. So clearly the relationship isn't icy.

Ryan Tannehill made waves for stating that he doesn't feel it's his duty to mentor the rookie Malik Willis. Those comments took

Tennessee took Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft but haven't indicated whether Tannehill and Willis will be competing for the starting job.

Tannehill has gone 30-13 as the starting quarterback of the Titans over the last three years. He earned Pro Bowl and Comeback Player of the Year honors in 2019 and is on pace to enter the top five in franchise history as a passer this season.

It's a contract year for Ryan Tannehill too. Practically speaking, it wouldn't benefit him to help out Malik Willis.

But it looks like he will anyway.