Malik Willis Gives Himself A Grade For His Preseason Finale

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 27: Malik Willis #7 of the Tennessee Titans and head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans during the second half of the preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Cardinals 26-23. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis did it all for his team in their 26-23 preseason win over the Arizona Cardinals yesterday. After the game, he decided to grade his own performance.

Willis went 15 of 23 for 131 yards and a touchdown with an interception through the air. On the ground he added a team-leading 79 yards including a 50-yard scamper that was the longest rushing play of the game by far.

All of that equated to a "B-minus" in Willis' eyes though. He said that it was better than the first two preseason games but still had some issues that needed working out.

“I think it was probably like a B-minus,” Willis said, via ProFootballTalk. “It was better than the first couple of preseason games, just as far as me sitting in the pocket and just trying to take what the defense is giving me, even though we didn’t convert a couple of third downs just because they weren’t giving us those third-and-long looks. So just check down a couple of times and I just took off and slid for whatever we could get.”

Malik Willis has not been playing for the starting job, as it is safely in the hands of Ryan Tannehill this season. But he might find himself thrust into action early if Tannehill struggles or gets hurt.

2022 will likely be a development year for Willis. If it is and he doesn't play at all, this preseason will wind up being pretty important for him.

How would you grade Malik Willis this preseason?