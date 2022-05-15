Malik Willis Responds To Ryan Tannehill's Mentor Comment: Fans React

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 02: Liberty quarterback Malik Willis answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 2, 2022, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ryan Tannehill turned a few heads earlier this offseason when he revealed he's not going to be a "mentor" for rookie quarterback Malik Willis.

"We're competing against each other," Tannehill said of Willis, via NFL.com. "We're watching the same tape, we're doing the same drills. I don't think it's my job to mentor him, but if he learns from me along the way then that's a great thing."

Is there already bad blood between Tannehill and Willis? Not according to the former Liberty star.

Willis responded to Tannehill's mentor comment on Friday.

"What comment?" Willis quipped before a quick follow-up question, via NFL.com. "Oh, man, we chopped it up. I mean, it was never anything negative. Ryan's a good dude. Like i said he had us over to the house. Everything's cool."

The way Willis has handled himself so far throughout his professional career has been pretty impressive.

He certainly has a few franchise quarterback qualities.

"Future franchise QB. I’m impressed," one fan said.

"Ok so once again it was only the online crowd, and not the actual people involved, that were outraged lol," a fan tweeted.

"The media gone paint the picture as if veterans supposed to give they job away…it’s literally [competition] you think Brady helped Jimmy G…hell no coaches get paid to coach players get paid to play its [that] simple," another fan commented.

It doesn't sound like the Titans' quarterback room is toxic of any sort.

Hopefully Willis and Tannehill can work together this offseason ahead of the 2022 campaign.