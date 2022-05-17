Skip to main content
95
New Articles

Malika Andrews Singing Video Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

Malika Andrews on ESPN.

Instagram.

Malika Andrews has one heck of a singing voice. 

Andrews showed off her voice on ESPN's NBA Today on Tuesday at the NBA Draft Lottery/ She loves theater, especially Hamilton, and sang part of the song titled "The Room Where It Happens."

Here's the video:

NBA fans loved Andrews' voice as she was singing. 

The NBA Draft Lottery is set to begin on Tuesday night with coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET. The actual lottery reveal will be at 8 p.m. ET.

Right now, the Portland Trail Blazers have the best odds of getting the No. 1 overall pick at 9%. 

If Andrews isn't singing that song during part of the reveal, then ESPN has truly done it wrong. 