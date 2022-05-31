Man Has Been Found Dead Near Disc Golf Course

According to authorities in Florida, a man died Tuesday after fishing for frisbees in a lake at a local disc golf course.

The man, who remains unidentified, is said to have been combing the water for discs in the gator-infested lake. Where local police say "“a gator was involved," per the Associated Press.

The unfortunate incident happed at Taylor Lake in John S. Taylor Park in Largo, a suburb of St. Petersburg.

The disc golf course is "set in the natural beauty of [the] park" right alongside the lake, the park's website says.

Police are reportedly telling park-goers to avoid the lake area as they continue their investigation.

The lake did have signs saying to beware of gators.

Just an awful scene out of western Florida.