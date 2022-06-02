Man Reportedly Arrested Following Disturbing Golf Incident

(Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

An elderly man is facing battery charges after he punched his friend in the face at a Florida golf course.

The incident involved Richard Randell and his 84-year-old playing partner back in April at the De La Vista Golf Course.

The argument reportedly happened around the fourth hole. Randell's friend asked him to move away from a green he was standing on and then gave him the middle finger.

After that, Randell warned his friend not to do it again or he'd get punched. His friend didn't listen and Randell ended up punching him in the face.

A court date will likely be in Randall's future at some point after he got arrested.

Hopefully, this serves as a lesson to people going forward to not get into fights with their friends on a golf course.