Man Traded For Brittney Griner Reacts To Russia's Invasion

WHITE PLAINS, NY - NOVEMBER 16: In this photo provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, former Soviet military officer and arms trafficking suspect Viktor Bout (C) deplanes after arriving at Westchester County Airport November 16, 2010 in White Plains, New York. Bout was extradited from Thailand to the U.S. to face terrorism charges after a final effort by Russian diplomats to have him released failed. (Photo by U.S. Department of Justice via Getty Images) Handout/Getty Images

Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was freed in the recent prisoner exchange involving Brittney Griner, expressed his support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine over the weekend.

In an interview with the Russian state TV network RT, Bout not only said he "wholeheartedly" backs the operation but added that had he "had the opportunity and necessary skills" he "would have gone" and joined the battle as a volunteer.

The man nicknamed "The Merchant of Death" also said he doesn't understand why Moscow didn't decide to invade sooner.

"To be honest, I couldn’t even understand why we did not do it earlier," he said Saturday. "Why in 2014, you know, there were demonstrations in Kharkiv, people were carrying enormous tricolors and shouting, ‘Russia, Russia, Russia,’ in Donbas and Odesa, as well, you know!"

Bout, who was convicted in 2012, had been serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States for conspiring to kill Americans, conspiring to acquire and use an anti-aircraft missile and providing material aid for a terrorist organization.

Griner, a United States basketball star, had been imprisoned in Russia since February, when she was arrested in a Moscow airport on drug charges. Griner pleaded guilty during the summer and was sentenced to nine years in jail.