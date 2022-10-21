Manchester United Manager Confirms Troubling Cristiano Ronaldo Report

(GERMANY OUT) Fussball International FIFA Ballon d Or 2015 in Zuerich Pressekonferenz: Weltfussballer 2015: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid / Portugal) (Photo by Pressefoto Ulmerullstein bild via Getty Images)

It's safe to say that the relationship between Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo reached a new low this week.

During Man United's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, Ronaldo was seen leaving the bench during the game and was out of the stadium entirely before the team returned to the locker room. This allegedly happened after Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute in the game.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Ten Hag confirmed that Ronaldo refused to enter the game. The Man United manager also confirmed that Ronaldo will be dropped from the 18-man roster ahead of Saturday's big matchup against Chelsea.

"I am the manager and I am responsible for the top sport culture here and I have to set standards and values and I have to control them," Ten Hag said, via ESPN.

"We are a team and in the team, we have values and standards and I have to control that...

Erik ten Hag made it clear that he still sees Cristiano Ronaldo as an important player within the organization. He is hopeful that Ronaldo rejoins the team for next week's Europa League game against FC Sheriff.

"We will miss him tomorrow. It's a miss for the squad but it's important for the attitude and mentality of the group and now we have to focus on Chelsea as that is important. He remains an important part of the squad."

But it's hard to come back from an incident like this.

Has Ronaldo played his final game for Man United?