Manny Diaz Makes His Opinion On Miami Extremely Clear

Miami head coach Manny Diaz on the sideline.MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 09: Head coach Manny Diaz of the Miami Hurricanes reacts against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Former Miami head coach Manny Diaz isn’t happy with how the university handled the coaching situation the last few weeks.

Diaz released a statement on Monday afternoon and confirmed that he was disappointed in the decision to go in a different direction (Mario Cristobal).

“I am disappointed in the University’s decision and the manner in which this played out over the last few weeks,” Diaz said. “The uncertainty impacted our team, our staff, and their families – these are real people that gave everything to this program. For that, for them, I hurt.”

It seemed like Diaz was behind strung along as a second option throughout this process.

There was even a report that the Hurricanes set a Monday midday deadline for Cristobal to take the job. If he hadn’t accepted it, they would’ve retained Diaz.

Diaz will finish his tenure with a 21-15 record in just three seasons with the program. The best season he had was in 2020 when the Canes went 8-3 overall. They went just 7-5 this year.

Where Diaz goes next will be a mystery. That said, it’ll likely be to a place where he knows he’s the top option, not a backup.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.