MLB World Reacts To ‘Dirty’ Play By Manny Machado

Manny Machado has had his fair share of controversial plays over the years. The San Diego Padres star had another one on Sunday night.

Previously, Machado has been called out for some seemingly “dirty” plays on the field. He had a collision at second base with Rex Sox star Dustin Pedroia. He clipped a Brewers player at first base with his spikes.

Sunday night, we had more of the same.

Machado is getting called out for a weird slide in the base paths during a Sunday night game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Here’s what happened:

Not exactly sure what Manny Machado was going for here, but I know if a Dodgers player did this the entire city of San Diego would be on their way to LA with pitchforks pic.twitter.com/mvZUBnUccA — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) May 17, 2021

Here’s the full play:

Here's the full Manny Machado slide play for more context pic.twitter.com/8MDtdzqVu3 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 17, 2021

Technically, everything Machado did there is acceptable – at least from a rules standpoint.

The Padres star has the right to the base path and is allowed to attempt to avoid a potential tag. Still, it’s incredibly rare to see a player slide into someone else in the middle of the base path.

Machado was once mad over being tagged too hard by Josh Donaldson,but he’s okay with sliding at a players shins nowhere near 2nd 😂🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vmbSlLCEL9 — Dave (@DoyersDave) May 17, 2021

If Machado didn’t have a history of somewhat controversial plays, this probably would have been something that everyone moved on from quickly. Alas, Machado has a history of notable plays – and slides – so we’ll probably be talking about it for a while.