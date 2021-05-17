The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

MLB World Reacts To ‘Dirty’ Play By Manny Machado

Manny Machado tossing the ball around during a game.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres tosses the ball during the first inning of a game against the Colorado Rockies at PETCO Park on April 15, 2019 in San Diego, California. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Manny Machado has had his fair share of controversial plays over the years. The San Diego Padres star had another one on Sunday night.

Previously, Machado has been called out for some seemingly “dirty” plays on the field. He had a collision at second base with Rex Sox star Dustin Pedroia. He clipped a Brewers player at first base with his spikes.

Sunday night, we had more of the same.

Machado is getting called out for a weird slide in the base paths during a Sunday night game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Here’s what happened:

Here’s the full play:

Technically, everything Machado did there is acceptable – at least from a rules standpoint.

The Padres star has the right to the base path and is allowed to attempt to avoid a potential tag. Still, it’s incredibly rare to see a player slide into someone else in the middle of the base path.

If Machado didn’t have a history of somewhat controversial plays, this probably would have been something that everyone moved on from quickly. Alas, Machado has a history of notable plays – and slides – so we’ll probably be talking about it for a while.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.