Look: Heated Scene In Padres Dugout On Saturday Night

San Diego Padres stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado had to be separated inside of the dugout on Saturday night.

Tensions are high within the San Diego franchise right now, as the Padres are hoping to make a final push for a playoff spot. The Padres are currently 1.5 games behind the Cardinals for the second Wild Card spot.

Saturday night, the Padres are trailing the Cardinals, 3-2. Earlier in the game, things got heated between Machado and Tatis Jr. in the dugout.

Machado could reportedly be heard yelling “It’s not (expletive) about you,” inside of the dugout.

Padres writer Kevin Acee had more:

Photos from inside of the dugout capture the scene pretty well, too.

Padres fans seem to be on Machado’s side, as they believe he was showing leadership after Machado argued balls and strikes.

Regardless, it’s clear that tensions are very high within the Padres organization right now.

San Diego went on to lose to St. Louis, 3-2, on Saturday night.