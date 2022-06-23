Manny Ramirez Makes His Feelings On Free Agency Very Clear

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 20: Former left fielder Manny Ramirez of the Boston Red Sox reacts with former designated hitter David Ortiz after being presented with his Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame plaque during a pre-game ceremony before a game against the Detroit Tigers on June 20, 2022 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

On Monday, Boston legend Manny Ramirez returned to Fenway Park to receive his Red Sox Hall of Fame plaque and throw out the first pitch.

Ramirez spent nearly eight seasons with the Red Sox organization, earning eight straight All-Star selections and leading the team to two World Series titles (2004, 2007).

Before the deadline in 2008, the superstar outfielder was trade to Los Angeles where he signed a two-year, $45 million deal with the Dodgers.

While this big-time payday was a huge draw at the time, Ramirez says he regrets not finishing his MLB career in Boston.

Using his own experience, the 50-year-old Hall of Famer gave some advice to Red Sox stars Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts.

"I was on top of the game," Ramirez said, per The Athletic. "I was making so much money. But now, I understand that money doesn't make you happy."

"Their careers are short," he added "All you’ve got to think: How much money do you really need to be happy? Where do you want to be?"

Bogaerts can opt out of his contract this coming offseason. Devers has one more year on his Boston contract.