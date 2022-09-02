Manti Te'o Asked About Potential Return To Football

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 19: Manti Te'o #51 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after stop on third down during the second half of a game against the Washington Redskins at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 19, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

A recent Netflix documentary has thrust former NFL linebacker and Heisman Trophy finalist Manti Te'o back into the national spotlight. But will it influence a return to football?

Te'o was recently spotted by paparazzi while walking his dog and was asked that very question. The former NFL star admitted he really isn't thinking about it right now.

Te'o explained that he's enjoying his post-NFL career. He's now a father to a daughter and has a son on the way. He said that he is content with being "a family man."

"That’s not the most important thing on my mind right now," Te'o said. "Life is good, I had an eight-year career. Just being a dad, I have a beautiful daughter, a son on the way. I got my pup here. My wife is doing well with her businesses. I’m just a family man, man."

It's been over a year-and-a-half since Manti Te'o was last on an NFL roster. He was on the Chicago Bears' practice squad until the end of the 2020 season but has not played a down since Week 16 of the 2019 season.

Te'o was a second-round pick by the Chargers in the 2013 NFL Draft. In four seasons with the team he had 221 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, four QB hits and 1.5 sacks.

He spent the next three years with the New Orleans Saints but played in just 24 games.

Have we really seen the last of Manti Te'o in the NFL?