Manti Te'o Back At Notre Dame: Fans React

SAN DIEGO, CA - SEPTEMBER 29: Inside linebacker Manti Te'o #50 of the San Diego Chargers looks on against the Dallas Cowboys at Qualcomm Stadium on September 29, 2013 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images) Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Former Notre Dame superstar Manti Te'o will be back on campus for his alma mater's Week 3 matchup against the Cal Golden Bears on Saturday.

He will walk with the Fighting Irish football team from the Basilica to Notre Dame Stadium, per Fighting Irish insider Pete Sampson.

The football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"This makes me want to go to the game now!" one fan wrote.

"The King we didn't know we needed. Notre Dame’s season is saved," another said.

"This will bring the juice. Manti is like Elvis when he’s on campus. I can’t wait to see the atmosphere," another added.

Te'o arrived in South Bend as the No. 1 linebacker recruit in the nation in 2009. He played in a Notre Dame uniform for four seasons, collecting 437 career tackles and finishing as a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2012.

The rise and fall of Te'o's highly-publicized football career was recently catalogued in a documentary series titled Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist. The series has gone viral around the sports world, inspiring sympathy and respect for the former college football star.

This year's Notre Dame team is off to a disastrous start. With a massive upset loss to Marshall this past weekend, the Fighting Irish are now 0-2 under first-year head coach Marcus Freeman.

Perhaps Te'o can serve as the spark plug to turn the team's 2022 season around.