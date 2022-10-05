Manti Te'o Reportedly Makes Notable Career Decision

SAN DIEGO, CA - SEPTEMBER 29: Inside linebacker Manti Te'o #50 of the San Diego Chargers looks on against the Dallas Cowboys at Qualcomm Stadium on September 29, 2013 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images) Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Manti Te'o has been dominating the headlines over the past few weeks.

He was the subject of the recent Netflix documentary “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist.” It focused on an elaborate catfishing scandal that Te'o got swept into during his time with the Irish.

Now, however, he's in the headlines for a good reason. According to a report from Variety, Te'o signed on with new representation.

From Variety:

Manti Te’o has signed on with UTA for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively. With the signing, UTA will help Te’o work across a variety of areas, including broadcasting, public speaking, publishing, unscripted television, and audio.

Te'o will be able to take full advantage of his media opportunities after signing the new deal. Playing on the football field might be a thing of the past, but Te'o won't be leaving the headlines for long.

We look forward to seeing what he does next.