Map: The Best College Football Program In Every State

Few things get the college football world more worked up than a viral map.

On Saturday morning, FOX’s College Football Twitter account released a map of the most-successful FBS programs in every state over the last 10 years.

The map shows the winningest FBS program in every U.S. state – every state that has an FBS program, anyway – over the past 10 years.

“Here’s a look at every FBS team with the most wins from each state in the last ten years,” FOX College Football tweeted. “Which team is the most surprising?”

There aren’t a ton of surprises on here, though there are notable states:

Stanford being the winningest program in California isn’t too surprising, though it’s still pretty notable, considering how dominant USC was in the 2000s.

Texas A&M having more wins over the past 10 years than Texas, TCU, Baylor, etc.

Michigan State having more wins over the past 10 years than Michigan.

Marshall having more wins than West Virginia might be the biggest surprise, however, it’s been longer than it feels since Pat White, Steve Slaton and Co. were dominating the opposition.

What’s the most surprising state to you?